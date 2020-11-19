KIRBY, Eva Lynne



84, of Rancho Mirage, CA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. A private service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio. Burial will



follow the funeral at David's



Cemetery. Born in Dayton, OH, on February 16, 1936 to George and Hazel Hanselman, Lynne was a 1954 graduate of Fairview High School in



Dayton, OH. Lynne was married to her high school sweetheart Jerry L. Kirby on October 11, 1958, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. They were happily married for more than 62 years. They welcomed their son Timothy (Tim) in 1962 and their son Jeffery (Jeff) in 1964. They retired to the Palm Springs area of California in 2001. She was well known and loved for her kindness to others and always being there to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or simply a beautiful smile to lift someone's spirits when they were down. She was a mother of two but also a surrogate mother to many friends and family members. Lynne never met a stranger Lynne had a passion for volunteer work and was very active in her adult life with the American Red Cross and charitable events with Good



Samaritan Hospital. She also spent many years as a professional model with Betty Massey. She has been described over the past few days as kind, classy, energetic and full of love and a giving spirit. She will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. The Kirby Family wishes to thank all of those who have reached out to the family over the past few days to share their memories of Lynne and to offer their help as the family prepares to say goodbye. Lynne is survived by her



husband Jerry of Rancho Mirage, CA, her son Jeff and wife Kim, Her daughter in-law Lori and her grandsons Ryan, Tyler and Daniel. She is also survived by her brothers Barry, George and Tom. She is preceded in death by her son Tim and her brothers Ron and Tim. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. with the prayer that your donation will contribute to a cure for this disease. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com