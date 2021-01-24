X

KINZIG, Robert D. "Bob"

Age 78, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Monday,

January 18, 2021. He was born on March 10, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to the late Robert C. and Mildred (Huelsman) Kinzig. Bob attended Holy Angels, Chaminade, and the University of

Dayton. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served his country in the United States Air Force. Bob retired from

General Motors where he worked as an equipment repairman. He enjoyed bowling, fixing things, shopping for deals, and sharing his vast life experiences with family and friends. Bob is survived by family and friends. A Mass of Christian

Burial will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, January 27 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St., Dayton, OH 45409. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and

