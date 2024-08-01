Kinslow, George



George Kinslow, husband of the late Carolyn Ann Kinslow, devoted father of Doug (Carrie) Kinslow and Ken (Sandi) Kinslow, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of 2. Passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 90 years. A celebration of George's life will be held on August 3, 2024, with a visitation at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 5767 Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Rd, Milford, OH 45150, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church United Methodist 700 S. Marshall Rd. Middletown, Ohio 45044 or to Cincinnati Nature Center 4949 Tealtown Rd. Milford, Ohio 45150



