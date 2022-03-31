KINSEY, William R. "Bill"



Passed away on March 22, 2022, in Monroe, Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Ellen Kinsey; children, Sue Ellen (Steve) Radcliffe of West Chester, Bill Kinsey (Jayne Weddington) of Cape Canaveral, FL, and Karen (Bruce) Zink of Columbus; and grandchildren, Jaime Smith DeMaris, Bradley Smith, Gregory Radcliffe, Kyle Kinsey, Tyler Kinsey, Ryan Kinsey, Adam Zink, and Jordan Zink. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Ralph D. Kinsey and Dorothy F. Norton Kinsey, and an infant son. Bill was born on October 1, 1929, in San Fernando and grew up in Southern California, where he attended



Alhambra High School. He met Ellen Moore when they were teenagers and they married in 1950. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of



California, Berkeley. He then joined the Navy, completing



Officers Candidate School and serving as a member of the



Naval Construction Battalions, MCB10 Seabees stationed in Guam. After military service he began working for Armco in Southern California in the Metal Products Division and was later transferred to Armco's Middletown headquarters. Bill worked for Armco and their spinoff, Contech, for fifty years as a sales engineer, senior product engineer, trainer, and consultant. In his community Bill served on the Monroe Planning Commission for 31 years with 25 years as chairman, the



Monroe Lions Club, the Ohio Living Mount Pleasant Board, and as a Cub Scout Pack Master. He was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, where he served on multiple committees and spent years portraying Santa for the church children. Bill was an avid bowler since he was a teenager and rolled a perfect 300 game at age 75. He was a lifelong stamp collector and an excellent gardener. Bill and Ellen enjoyed traveling across the United States, Canada, and



Europe. After moving to Mount Pleasant retirement community he enjoyed playing billiards and shuffleboard, and volunteering at the Treasure Barn. Bill was a loving family man, a talented professional, and a friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the "ACE Fund", mailed to Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, 210 Mt. Pleasant Dr., Monroe, OH, 45050. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com