Kinnunen, Evelyn J.



Evelyn Jean (Ashbaugh) Kinnunen, age 91, of Sarasota, Florida passed away Thursday, June 27, 2024, after a long illness. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 20, 1932, the daughter of Irvin & Leona (Miller) Staggs. Evelyn was a head bank teller for many years in Northridge, OH and Newark, OH, before retiring in 1997. She relocated to Sarasota FL in 2002. She is survived by her second husband of 7 years, Clifford A. Kinnunen; sons Scott (Suzanne) Ashbaugh of Marietta, OH, Ross (Shannon) Ashbaugh of Liberty Township, OH, and John (Beth) Ashbaugh of Heath, OH; sister, Ruth Risen of Sarasota FL.; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 56 years, Homer Guy Ashbaugh; daughter and son-in-law Diane and Marc Birchfield, and a brother James (Nancy) Staggs. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 9:00 am  11:00 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Benjamin Prill officiating. An Inurnment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made inn Evelyn's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





