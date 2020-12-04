X

KINNEY, Lavonda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

KINNEY, Lavonda K.

Age 75 of Springboro, passed away on December 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Kinney and

parents Virginia and William Conley. Survived by her sons Bobby N. Allen and David L.

Allen (Shannon); grandchildren Chandler and Easton; siblings Nelda, Sue, Klena, Lou Ema, Roy, and Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lavonda worked at Sycamore Hospital as an RN for over 35 years and touched many lives. She enjoyed attending church and seeing her grandchildren. Friends may visit at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, from 2-5pm Sunday, December 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be Monday 11AM at the Funeral Home. Burial in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/. Online condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

