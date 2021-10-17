KINGERY, Erin Dwan



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, on October 6, 2021, at the age of 42.



Erin was artistic, passionate, vibrant, and had an unwavering love for life. She lived



every day to the fullest. Those who were lucky enough to know her knew that she greeted every day with a beautiful smile that very few ever saw her without.



Erin was born on May 5, 1979, in Troy, Ohio, to Dan and Terri Kingery.



She leaves behind her husband, Will; her children, Harper and Madelyn; her mother, Terri; her grandmother, Juanita; her



sister, Tiffany; her brother, Grant; sister-in-Law Mary Beth; brother-in-Law Adam; and her niece and nephews, Paige,



Nathan, and Owen. She is preceded in death by her father, Dan Kingery.

