King, Kinrea Annae

The Spirit of my
Daughter,
Kinrea Annae King
12/29/1977 - 7/31/2013
Kinrea Annae King on behalf of your 8th Year Death Date there are so many Happy Memories to think about, but your academics were one of my proudest moments to remember you and keep you alive and they were as follows:
2006 - Master of Science in Human Resource Management
Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Missouri
2004 - Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
2003-2004 - The National Dean's List (Dignitas, 27th
Edition, Volume II, pp. 78 & 289). South Carolina State
University, Orangeburg, South Carolina – (HBCU)
1995 - Colonel White High School, Dayton, Ohio
This is what your memories have inspired me, your Mother to accomplish!
2021 - Master of Science in Business Management
(summa cum laude - 4 pt.)
2021 - DeltaMuDelta Honor Society
2021-Walden University's chapter of The National
Society of Leadership and Success.
Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota*
2019 - Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management
Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio – (HBCU)
1975 - Chaminade-Julienne High School, Dayton, Ohio
Again, in Spirit and Soul, July 31st will be the date your
Mother both grieves and celebrates, great memories from you, me & we.
On July 31st, 2021
Your Day, My Day & Our Day
This will be a Gift for Life and in Death!
I miss you dearly & Love You,
Always & Forever
XOXO
The Soul of her Mother, Kinra Ann King
Our Dream, Our Destiny & Our Date
*Walden University Online Commencement Ceremony,
July 31st, 2021, Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. on Facebook
commencement showroom page. (Original Commencement Ceremony – Scheduled for January 27-29th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida)
Kinrea, thank you, baby!