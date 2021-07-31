journal-news logo
King, Kinrea Annae

The Spirit of my

Daughter,

Kinrea Annae King

12/29/1977 - 7/31/2013


Kinrea Annae King on behalf of your 8th Year Death Date there are so many Happy Memories to think about, but your academics were one of my proudest moments to remember you and keep you alive and they were as follows:

2006 - Master of Science in Human Resource Management

Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Missouri

2004 - Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

2003-2004 - The National Dean's List (Dignitas, 27th

Edition, Volume II, pp. 78 & 289). South Carolina State

University, Orangeburg, South Carolina – (HBCU)

1995 - Colonel White High School, Dayton, Ohio



This is what your memories have inspired me, your Mother to accomplish!

2021 - Master of Science in Business Management

(summa cum laude - 4 pt.)

2021 - DeltaMuDelta Honor Society

2021-Walden University's chapter of The National

Society of Leadership and Success.

Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota*

2019 - Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management

Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio – (HBCU)

1975 - Chaminade-Julienne High School, Dayton, Ohio



Again, in Spirit and Soul, July 31st will be the date your

Mother both grieves and celebrates, great memories from you, me & we.


On July 31st, 2021

Your Day, My Day & Our Day

This will be a Gift for Life and in Death!

I miss you dearly & Love You,

Always & Forever

XOXO

The Soul of her Mother, Kinra Ann King

Our Dream, Our Destiny & Our Date


*Walden University Online Commencement Ceremony,

July 31st, 2021, Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. on Facebook

commencement showroom page. (Original Commencement Ceremony – Scheduled for January 27-29th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida)


Kinrea, thank you, baby!



