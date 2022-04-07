KING, Kathleen A.



"Kathy"



Age 68 of Springboro, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and



Warren Counties. She was born August 11, 1953, in Culver City, California. She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Merle Crosby. Kathy is survived by her children, Christopher A. (Stephanie) King and Jody



(Andrew) Tully; and grandchildren, Allie Barnes, Alaina Tully, Carson King, Jackson Tully, Carlie King, and Holden King. Kathy enjoyed gardening,



playing cards and dice, spending time with her friends, and vacationing with her family. She will be remembered for her sarcasm and goofy personality. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

