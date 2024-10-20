KING, JOYCE ANN



Joyce Ann King, 78, of St. Paris, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2024. Born on May 28, 1946, in Champaign County, Joyce was the daughter of the late Orville and Alma (Carl) Paul. She was raised with love and care by her aunt and uncle, the late Howard, and Mary Wells, who cherished her as their own. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim, and Lisa Copes of St. Paris; great  granddaughter, Allyssa Park, great-great-grandchildren, AJ, and Scarlett. Joyce's love extended deeply to her siblings, Jack (Kyna) Paul, Gerald "Micky" Paul, Denny (Bonnie) Paul, Herbie Paul, Kay (Steve) Connor, and Beverly Sue Bradley. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who fondly remember her loving spirit and kind heart. Joyce lived a life full of dedication to her family, always present to support her grandchildren's accomplishments and enjoy the simple pleasures of being surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed going out to listen to music and dancing. She would sit for hours and color the most beautiful pictures. Her memory will forever live in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie King, granddaughter Amber Park, and her brothers, James, David and Roger Paul. Throughout her life, Joyce found joy in spending time with her family and friends. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Soul, First Baptist Church of St. Paris, PO Box 584 St. Paris, OH 43072 to honor Joyce's memory.





