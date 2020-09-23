KING, James

KING, Jr., James R. "Jimmy" Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born January 3, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Demma (Cono) and James R. King, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Eric T. King and sister, Sharon Fields. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deanne (Marshall) King; sons, James G. (Kim) King and Matthew (Dreama) King; grandchildren, Natasha, James, Stacey, Paige and Jessica; and 9 great-grandchildren. Jimmy served in the Army during the Vietnam Era and retired from General Motors Delco after 28 years of employment. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens (11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice in Jimmy's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

