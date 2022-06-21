KING, Cynthia Marie



Cynthia Marie King, age 50, of Xenia, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. She is the daughter of Ronald L. and Margaret E. (Spurlock) King; and sister of Jennie King, all surviving. Services will be held privately. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Cyndi's memory. McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

