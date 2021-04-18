X

KING, Carolyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

KING, Carolyn Shipp "Fatimah"

Age 73, was born on March 9, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to

Marvin Shipp, Sr. and Evelyn (Kirkland) Shipp. Carolyn

departed this life Saturday,

January 2, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Dayton, a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1965. She worked for DESC from 1965 to 1984. She then spent the rest of her working career caring for people with disabilities and retired in 2018. Carolyn was introduced to Islam in 1968 and took Shahada (became Muslim) in 1993. She adopted the Islamic name Fatimah. She worshipped Islam at Taqwaa and DCMC. Carolyn is preceded in death by her

parents; her first husband, Michael Thompson; her second husband, Charles King; her siblings, Marjorie Shipp, Rena

Owings, William Shipp, Evelyn Myles and Robert Shipp, Sr.; her beloved cat, Ms. Kitty. Carolyn leaves behind siblings, Sabreen Shakir (Marian Shipp), Marvin Shipp, Jr. (Buster) and Abdul Haqq Yamini (Larry Shipp, Sr.); a special niece, Tara

Owings; a host of other family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.