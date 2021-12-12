KINDRED, Patty

journal-news logo
KINDRED (nee: Gibson), Patty L.

Age 85, of Manchester, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in

Manchester, TN, at Legacy Health and Rehab. Born to Willard and Cletus (nee: Urschel) Gibson on June 28, 1936, in Dayton, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard

Kindred; her parents; her sons, Ronnie Kindred and Daniel

Kindred; her sisters Brenda, Mary Wanita Purks, Delores Barnes; and her brothers Harry, Willie, Chris, Mike, and Ronnie Gibson. Patty is survived by her son, Keith Kindred, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

