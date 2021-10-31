KINCAID, Patsy J.



Age 81 of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen Health Campus on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Patsy was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 26, 1940, to Arthur Kincaid and Verna Rae (Carey) Kincaid.



Patsy was very driven, tenacious, and hardworking which helped her achieve high levels of recognition during her career. In 1968 she started working at the Sisters of Mercy Province Data Center where she worked as a systems analyst for both hospitals and school systems in the Greater Cincinnati area. As supervisor of programming, she led a team that established the first system to successfully program a scheduling and grade reporting system for 17 high schools. This system served as a template that later became a national standard for school report cards. Patsy left the data center to work at Anheuser-Busch Eagle Beverage Company located in Springfield, Ohio. During the 37 years employed there, Patsy was one of the top 5 national recognized inventory control programmers and forecasters. She retired as Vice President in 2009.



Patsy was extremely family oriented and her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed. She caretook and tended to her family her entire life until the day she left us. Patsy is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Ron) Roberts and Rebecca O'Hara; her nieces and nephews, Melissa O'Hara, Brent



(Jennifer) O'Hara, Patrick (Mary) Roberts, Lauren (David)



Hibbard, Angy (John) Zimmerman, Dustin (Nadia) Roberts, Brian Kincaid, Sarah (Ale) Castro; and many great-nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Verna Rae Kincaid; and one brother, Arthur Lee Kincaid. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Coning of Dream Center officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com