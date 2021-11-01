KINCAID, Arthur Lee



Arthur Lee Kincaid, at the age of 76, ended his Earthly race and made it home to meet his Lord and Savior face to face at 9:45am on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Arthur Lee was born June 16, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Verna Rae (Carey) and Arthur C. Kincaid. Arthur Lee was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country for eleven months and twenty-seven days in country. He dedicated his life to teaching Judo and was a 7th Degree Black Belt. He was honored to maintain the title of Ohio's youngest black belt and the longest practicing Judoka in the area. He trained many first responders, adults and youth in the art of Judo for well over 50 years. Arthur was a devoted member of Hope Baptist Church (Pastor Steve Hall) in recent months. He previously was a faithful member of Winton Place Baptist Church (Pastors Joe Head and Daniel Holt) for many years. Arthur Lee was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, who gave selflessly to his family. His family was the joy of his life. Nothing made him happier than seeing them all together, enjoying time with each other. His biggest dream in his latter years was to live long enough to see one grandchild and God blessed him with the honor of meeting all three of his girls. Arthur Lee is survived by the love of his life, Karla Kincaid, his son, Bryan Kincaid, daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Alejandro Castro and his three beautiful granddaughters, Viviana, Mia Bella and Leyla Jolyn. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Roberts (Ron-Cotton) and Becky O'Hara. He leaves behind a large extended family which he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, many aunts and uncles and his dear sister Patsy Kincaid. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Iglesia Bautista Fuente De Vida Church, 6856 Dimmick Rd., West Chester, Ohio. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



