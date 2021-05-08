KIMMEL, Jeffery S.



53, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in Hospice of



Central Ohio, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio,



Friday evening, April 30, 2021, following several years of failing health. He was born in



Columbus on June 13, 1967, the son of the late Robert



Eugene Kimmel and Phyllis Belle (Bailey) Kimmel. Jeff was a very happy-go-lucky and cheerful man during his lifetime. He could make anyone smile or laugh at a moment's notice. Jeff will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Mary Christine (Mike) Butcher of Urbana, Ohio; Joseph E. (Norma) Kimmel of Springfield; Robert F. (Allison) Kimmel of Marysville; eight nieces and nephews, Jessica McQuinn, Jimmy and Jamey Grider, Danielle Simaku, Lauren and Elizabeth Kimmel, Carla and Eric Reid; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and a brother, Richard D. Bailey. At Jeff's request, no services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the



Hospice of Central Ohio, www.hospiceofcentralohio.org.



