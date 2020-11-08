X

KIMBROUGH, Thomas

KIMBROUGH, Thomas E. "Tom"

Thomas E. Kimbrough, "Tom" age 74 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born September 25, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Ira and Ellen Kimbrough. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his

brothers, Ricky and Gene Kimbrough; and sister, Mary

Morgan. Tom is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Thomas (Tambra) Kimbrough, Jr., Tammie (Clifford) Watkins and

Christine Dennison; grandchildren, William, Allyson, Wyatt,

Riley and Zac; siblings, Eva Morgan and Robert Kimbrough; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Tom loved being outdoors and visiting Kiser Lake. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

