KIMBROUGH, Paul



Age 84, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at New Zion



Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Interment:



Dayton National Cemetery.



