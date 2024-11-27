Kimble (Davis), Josephine M. "Merle"



KIMBLE, Josephine Merle, age 95, of Hamilton, passed away on November 24, 2024, at Cottingham Retirement Community. Merle was born in Port Union, Ohio, on April 9th, 1929, the daughter of Warren and Mae (Richards) Davis. Merle was a graduate of Hamilton High School. She married Dale Otis Kimble on September 6, 1947, and they celebrated 74 years of marriage. She retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Company in 1990. Merle was a member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2021. Merle is survived by her sister; Ruth Lange, seven children; Diane (Paul) Jones, Joyce (Gary) Smith, Roger Kimble, Karen (George) Napier, Terry (Paige) Kimble, Eddie Kimble, Jamie (Alyssa) Kimble; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Jones, Shannon and Heidi Smith, Trevor Napier, Sophia and Tyler Kimble, Daphne Kimble, Josie Kimble; and one great grandchild, Olivia Cooper. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30th, 2024, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 with Pastor Patrick Owens officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



