Kimble, Jacquelyn D.



JACQUELYN DIANE KIMBLE, 74, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday evening, May 31, 2024. She was born on August 15, 1949 as an Army brat to Clyde F. and Virginia (Graham) Stemple. The family lived in Morgantown, West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alaska. She was a 1967 graduate of H.V. Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources from West Virginia University. Jackie began her career with Friendly's restaurants in their management training program. She became a general manager in 1979 and from 1979-1999 she managed four stores in the Springfield/Dayton area. She then retired to enjoy her role as Nana. She was a life-member of VFW Post 1031 Women's Auxiliary. Jackie is survived by her husband, William E. McGee; daughter, Melanie (Clarence) Bender; grandchildren, Katelyn, Ashleigh and Blake Bender; sister, Jill (Bill) Davis; nieces, Jessica (Greg) Davis and Alicia (Tom) Enright; her best friend and travel partner, Darlene McGee; long-time neighbor and friend, Marcy Carper; and dear friend, Kathy McLemore. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2024 with Pastor Ken Woode presiding. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





