Kilian, Virginia

Age 97, of Kettering passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023. Virginia was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Elvira Long; beloved husband of 66 years, Edward; daughter, Linda Kilian Gunzburger; and sister, Gerry Vorwerck. Virginia is survived by her sons, Jim Kilian of Bellbrook and John (Lori) Kilian of Sugarcreek; son-in-law, John (Mary Sue) Gunzburger of Chicago; granddaughters, Heather (Jason) Price of Springboro and Jenna Kilian of Sugarcreek; and numerous extended family members and friends. Virginia was devoted to family and had a far-reaching impact on those around her. She will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Final resting place will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton 45420. Condolences and remembrances may be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com



