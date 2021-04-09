X

KILGORE, Betty

KILGORE, Betty Jean

Age 84, of Medway, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Betty was a retired Registered Nurse. She is survived by her loving husband, William E.; daughters and sons-in-law, Anita Marlene and Phil Winteregg of NM, Leisha and David Wright of Dayton; sons and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tiffany Kimmel of PA, Paul Kimmel of Brookville; step-children, Jani and Tony Rice of Huber Heights, Jeni and Sean Smith of NC, James and Laura Kilgore of Springboro; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many

other relatives and friends. Funeral service, 11 AM, Monday, April 12, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. James Kilgore

officiating. Entombment Valley View Memorial Gardens

Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital in Betty's memory.

