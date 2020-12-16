KIESEWETTER, Elizabeth "Little Hippie"



Elizabeth "Little Hippie" Kiesewetter, age 91 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Family Tree - Assisted Living. She was born August 10, 1929, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Thelma (Bevins) Dawson.



She was the BEST wife, Mom and Grandma a husband and child could ask for. She was loving, kind and patient and was always there for us, while enjoying many active years as an Elkette. She will be sadly missed.



She is preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Fred and Thelma Dawson; her husband Clarence Kiesewetter; a grandson, Tony Younce; "adopted daughter" Georgie Farris; sister and brother-in-law, Teenie and Junior Pund; her ex-husband Ray Younce; and granddogs Apache, Cheyenne and Dakota. She is survived by her two daughters, Jeannie (Hughgene) Ely and Claudia Jewell; a son, Ray F. Younce, Jr.; grandchildren Danielle Younce and Greg (Sarah McFadden) Olekas; great-grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Brooklynne and Henry; great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Lucy; grandogs, Jack, Jill, Reba, Little Bit, Ellie and Pebbles; a special friend, Kathy Bertorello; nieces, nephews and many friends.



Many thanks and much appreciation to the caregivers at Family Tree for their love and wonderful care; Hospice of Miami Valley for their involvement in her end of life care; and Dr. Melissa Butler and Dr. Glen Nagasawa for their expertise and support.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton, OH.



