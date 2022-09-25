KIER, Wendy A.



Wendy A. Kier, age 54, of Dayton, passed away September 2, 2022. She was born June 11, 1968, in Miamisburg, OH, to the late Sharon Profitt and Wesley Kier. In addition to her parents, Wendy was preceded in death by her aunt, Carol.



She is survived by her only daughter, Nickie (Evan) Butcher; close friends, Dave Fisher, Love, Dorothy, Alex and Amber; Nickie's Godfather and dear friend, Larry Williams.



Wendy was the embodiment of love, and her legacy is contagious joy and laughter.



If you encountered her at work you would be welcomed as if you just came home after traveling abroad for months; at church you would observe Wendy and witness her smile and laughter infecting those around her, imprinting on them the same joy Wendy felt. In her home life, her joyfullness and love manifested into the person she cherished most, her daughter, Nickie.



Wendy took great pride in being Nickie's mom. She was proud to have passed on talents, such as arts and crafts, or her creative and one of a kind home cooked meals.



Wendy was loved by so many. Her close friends accompanied her while she lived a life she was proud of. Her friends demonstrated loyalty and selflessness as they all wanted what was best for each other, through thick and thin.



As time moves forward and we get back to living our normal day-to-day lives, you will feel something a little different. You'll feel yourself laughing harder, hugging more tightly and being grateful for the things you never even noticed before. These are all signs that you have been infected with Wendy's contagious joy.



A Celebration of Wendy's Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459 on 9/30/2022, at 6-8pm.



The family request lieu in of flowers, make a donation to Wendy's church, Zion Lutheran Church.



