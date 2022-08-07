KIEFER, William

journal-news logo
Age 97, of Rochester Hills, passed away August 2, 2022. Proud graduate of Springfield High School and The Ohio State University. Loving husband of the late Roselyn Kiefer, dear father of Lisa Kiefer, Greg Kiefer and Neil Kiefer, survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life and burial will take place in Ohio at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Leader Dog for the Blind, or the Older Persons Commission-Transportation Department. Online guest book


