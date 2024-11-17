Kidder (Bobo), Barbara Ann



Kidder, Barbara Ann "Barb" AKA Nanners, 83, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024 in her home surrounded by family. Barb was born April 12, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Rosetta (Borchers) Bobo. She retired as a secretary/office worker from Wright Patterson Air Force Base and was a former member of St. Raphael Church. She was also a member of the Eagles and Union Club. Barb loved to bowl and won the 61st State Championship Women's Handicap Doubles in Youngstown in 1987. She was also named winner of the Springfield District Secretary of the Year Award. In her earlier years, she helped coach and run all of her daughter's youth bowling league at Victory Lanes. More than anything, Barb loved her family and attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. Barb also had several friends she enjoyed getting together with, especially her good friend, Peggy Gamble. She also loved traveling, especially to the beach with her family, as well as working in the garden with her flowers. Survivors include three children, Cheryl (Marty) Schlicher, JoAnne Kidder and Dana (John) Rutter; three grandchildren, Billy (Christy) Hensley, Aaron Swayne and Luke Schlicher; five great grandchildren, Lilly, Garrett, Brantley, Mia and Scarlett; one brother, Alan Bobo; and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.



