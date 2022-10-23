KIDD, Gregory Adolphus



03/01/1952 - 09/15/2022



Gregory Adolphus Kidd, age 70, passed away on September 15, 2022, in Brownsville, Texas. Greg was born and raised in Hamilton, OH. He was a graduate of Garfield Senior High School (1970), and The Ohio State University (1974). A memorial service will be held, Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11 AM, at the Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home located at 11400 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45240.

