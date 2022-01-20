KIDD, Bruce William



"Jinx"



03/06/1949 – 01/12/2022



Born in Springfield, Ohio, to mother Alvin Headen (deceased) and father Calvin Kidd (deceased). Grew up and attended public schools in Springfield, did a brief stint in the military and for periods of time lived in California and Alabama. Accepted Christ at an early age and baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Exercised and held onto his faith in the Lord throughout life, especially during his declining years. Jinx was a "happy-go-lucky kind of fella" who never met a stranger. Survived by daughters: Cheryl Wilson, Springfield, OH, Tyheria McKenney, Columbus, OH, Shamel Richmond, Phenix City, AL; their children and grandchildren; brother Michael (Maggie) Lollis, Ft. Wayne, IN; faithful caregiver and "favorite" cousin Delores (Dusty) Brown, Dayton, OH; numerous other relatives including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins scattered throughout. In addition to parents and grandparents, preceded in death by wife Sheila (Oliver) Kidd, sister "Susie" and brother "Pee Wee." Homegoing service Saturday, 01/22/2022, Glicker Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton. Viewing 10:00 a.m.; Funeral 10:45 a.m. MASKS REQUIRED. Reverend Johnny Vance (cousin), officiating.

