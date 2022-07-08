KEYES, Janet E.



Age 80 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at home. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 16, 1941, the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Henne) Kuntz. On June 12, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, she married Frederick A. Keyes. Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church where she had served on parish council.



Survivors include her husband, Frederick; six children, Kimberly (Brian) Martin, Kelly (Scott) Manley, Frederick (Audrey) Keyes Jr., Kristin (Mark) Sams, Kendra (Jim) Anglin, and Kevin (Stephanie) Keyes; sixteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Charles (Marilyn) Kuntz; a sister, Carol (Greg) Westbrock.



She was preceded in death by her parents and an aunt, Dorothy Henne.



Prayers will be offered at 11:30am Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12noon Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8pm Monday in the funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati at alz.org/Cincinnati. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



