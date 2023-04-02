Keyer, Alita Louise



KEYER, Alita Louise, age 75, of Trotwood, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center, Moraine. Alita was born on August 20, 1947 in Dayton, OH to Louis and Audrey (Lechner) Keyer. She graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1965. Alita worked in payroll for both Royal Crest Dairy and Friendship Village where she retired from. She loved being with her friends and family along with her beloved cats. Alita always made people feel very special and loved going out to eat with all her friends. Alita was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Ardath Lechner and Vera English; uncles, Robert and Richard Keyer and special friends Joanne and Jer Baxter. She is survived by cousins, Janet (Alton) Warren, Fred (Judy) Keyer; second cousins, Linda (Debra Ranard) Warren and their children, Erica and Emily Ranard, Thomas Warren, Ann Marsico (Robert Schell), Vera (Joseph) Hylton and her son, John Demmon; friends, Don Jentleson, Connie and Jack Baker, Robert and Eula Flora and their family, Lisa Molesky, Peggy McCall and numerous other friends and family members. Family will greet friends 6-8pm on Friday, April 7 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral services will be held the following morning at 11AM at the funeral home. Alita will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to 10th Life, 2061 Indian Ripple Rd, Xenia, OH 45385 or Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County, 6790 Webster St, Dayton, OH 45414. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

