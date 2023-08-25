Ketcham, April



April L. Ketcham age 54 of Oxford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 22, 2023 in her home. She was born November 8, 1968 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Pamella Hardix and the late Jim Ketcham. April worked at Cliff's, (formerly AK Steel) for several years. She was fond of children, animals, and motorcycles. April was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes. She is survived by her mother Pam Huffman; one sister Michelle (Joe) Hedrick; one brother Jim (Jennifer) Ketcham; four nieces Darla (Raymond) Parker, Heather Rose, Lesa Blower, and Gabrielle Ketcham; one nephew William Ketcham; her uncle Paul (Debbie) Hardix; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of April's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral