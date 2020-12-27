X

KERSCHNER, Mary

KERSCHNER, Mary Ann

Age 80, of Brookville, passed away at her home while under hospice care, with family and friends by her side, on December 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Ruth (Carpenter) Mapp & by her husband, Richard Kerschner. She graduated from Trotwood in 1958 and then

received her Bachelor's Degree in teaching from Bowling Green State Univ. She received her Master's Degree from Wright State Univ. She taught 7th grade at Townview in Trotwood from 1960-1966 and then became the special

education teacher at Brookville High School from 1966 until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority in Brookville for 31 years and attended Trinity

Lutheran Church in Brookville. She enjoyed gardening and volunteering at Brookhaven. Mary is survived by a son, Kevin & Beth (Dostal) Kerschner; sister, Betty Becknell; nieces, Tracy Becknell & Cherrie Simon. She is also survived by her many

sorority sisters and special friends, Geary & Sharon Jenkins and Jean Hanshew. At Mary's request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made to Delta Theta Tau or

Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


