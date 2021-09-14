KERRY, John D.



In Loving Memory



8/6/1946-9/8/2021



75 yrs. old, passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and



Margaret Kerry; brothers Robert Cordery (Dee), Chester Kerry Jr. (Tyko); and sister Angela Hartman (Jeff). He is survived by his 4 children, Tammy Mayton (Jim), Kevin Kerry (Kristen),



Pepper Kerry (Jay Tinsley) and Casey Kerry (Anthony Jordan). He had 6 grandchildren, Tabatha Mayton, Jasmine Kerry, Zackariah Mayton, Kaitlyn Kerry, Kiara Ruthruff, Cheyann Huff and one great-grandchild Araya Ruthruff. He was a 1964 graduate of Fairborn High School and a Veteran of the Armed Forces. He was a 30-year retiree of Delco Products/Delphi /General Motors.



A celebration of life will be held via zoom on September 25th. Please contact Dave Koester at 937-252-3069 for zoom info. Memorial donation can be made to jw.org.

