Kerr, Lamar Lafeyette



age 82, of Dayton, OH passed away on May 1, 2023, at home with his family and friends, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Lamar was born on September 9, 1940, in Maryville, TN as the second child of Herman and Vesta Kerr. Lamar graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in 1958, followed by the University of Cincinnati where he began his career with General Motors Corporation as a co-op student. After graduation in 1963 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he became a test engineer on Automotive Suspension Systems for Delco Products. Lamar also earned Master's degrees from The Ohio State University in Engineering Mechanics, and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Business Management (1977 Sloan Fellow). Lamar progressed through various management positions and ultimately became responsible for advanced development at Delco Products Division. Not only was Lamar an avid fisherman and hunter, he was also a recreational pilot, lifelong tennis player, real estate investor, and international traveler. A man firmly rooted in his faith, Lamar was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and Far Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Bible teacher and deacon for many years. He was most recently a member of Fairhaven Church where he served on the Governing Board. Lamar will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, clever wit, wise counsel, and the pursuit of excellence in all that he did. He has touched countless lives with his kindness, generosity, and with his words of encouragement. Lamar was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Vesta Kerr, and his brothers J. Allen Kerr and Robert Kerr. He is survived by his wife Doris (Rhoades) Kerr of Dayton, OH, sister Carolyn Foster of Huntsville, AL, son Randy (Kim) Kerr of Seattle, WA, daughter Christy (Jeff) Tarzinski of Dayton, OH, grandsons Andrew Conley of Chicago, IL, Matthew Conley of Denver, CO, and Alex Kerr of Seattle, WA. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday May 13, 2023, at Fairhaven Church (Chapel) in Centerville, OH with remembrances and live music. Visitation will be from 10:00am - 12:00pm, followed by the funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

