KERR, Clifford D.



Clifford D. Kerr, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on Tuesday,



January 4, 2022. Cliff was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on July 16, 1940, to Luther C. Kerr and Edna R. (Powers) Kerr. On September 4, 1958, in Hamilton, he married Joan Lewis. Cliff owned and operated Cliff's Barber Shop for over 56 years, retiring in 2014. Cliff was also a member of the the Eastern Star, and was chaplain for five years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a notary, and a member of the Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719, and Mason of the year in 2001, and owned and operated R and K Bail Bond Service for over 30 years.



Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Joan Kerr; his children, Cliff (Paula) Kerr, Debbie (Chet) Botts, and Tammy Patrick; six grandchildren, Benny Kerr, Wes Kerr, Haley Kerr, Erica Taylor, Brandy Deltufo, and Kelly Mancera; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Jill) Kerr; and three sisters, Flona Tewmey, Louella Taylor, and



Judy Ward. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Luther C. Kerr and Edna R. Kerr; and one sister, Donna Kelly.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 6PM with Pastor Charles Anderson officiating.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022,



from 5PM to 6PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

