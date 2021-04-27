KERN, Ronald C.



Ronald C. Kern, 96, passed away Wednesday, April 21st, 2021, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital, New Albany, IN. Visitation will be held at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (New Albany, IN) on Monday, 2-6 pm. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 1 pm at St. John



Presbyterian Church with additional visitation prior, 12-1 pm at the church. Ronald will be buried next to his wife at



Antioch Christ Church Cemetery. The family requests that any



donations in Ronald's name be made to St. John Presbyterian Church.

