KERLIN, Esther Age 85, of Brookville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home, following an extended illness. She was born in Hazel Green, Kentucky, to Delphia & Corbett Taulbee. Later, she moved to Dayton, OH, marrying the love of her life, Dr. Maurice F. Kerlin. She managed Broadmoor Cleaners in Trotwood for over 20 years, and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Amanda McDaniel, Dr. Timothy Kerlin, Gregory Kerlin; grandchildren, Brayden McDaniel, Tyler Kerlin, Sarah Kerlin, Jacob Kerlin, Logan Kerlin; siblings, JC Taulbee, Ruth Melas, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11AM, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE with Pastor Rollie Rench officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 9:30 am-11 am, leading into the services on Wednesday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

