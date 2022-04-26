KERCSMAR, David Adam



David Adam Kercsmar passed away peacefully with his family nearby on April 23, 2022, in



Powell, OH. David is the son of the late Edwin A. and Eileen (Dillon) Kercsmar, born February 1, 1943, in Hamilton, OH. David graduated from Middletown High School, Middletown, OH in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Ground Equipment Repairman from 1961-1965. Stationed at Wethersfield AFB in England, he met the love of his life, Sheelagh Burke. David and Sheelagh were married in Abbeyleix, Ireland in 1965,



after which they immediately moved to Middletown, OH. Dave started his career at Armco as a pipe fitter. At night, he studied Engineering Science at University of Cincinnati on the GI Bill. Dave worked on materials at Research before being promoted to Blast Furnace Superintendent of Hamilton Works, and eventually Middletown Works. Dave was a known technical expert in Ironmaking technology. Dave retired from AK Steel (formerly Armco) in 1995 then worked for Gulf States, Weirton Steel, and KNC Engineering before starting his own consulting company, Kercsmar Process Consulting Inc., eventually fully retiring in 2005. Dave enjoyed gardening,



especially growing tomatoes, basil and peppers. He traveled the world, relishing the food and wine from different regions. Cruising was a favorite way to go. A highlight for him was when he treated all his children and their families on an Alaska cruise for his 70th birthday celebration. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheelagh Burke, and their five children: Elizabeth (Bryan) DiLoreto of NorthBend, WA; Barbara (Dennis) O'Donovan of Dublin, OH; Erin (Richard) Cunningham of Fort Wayne, IN; Michael (Melanie) Kercsmar of Galena, OH; Joseph (Sarah) Kercsmar of Georgetown, KY; grandchildren, Dillon O'Donovan, Matthew and Daniel DiLoreto, Cheyenne Cunningham, Macie and Megan Kercsmar, and Zane and Kiersten Kercsmar; and his brother-in-law Robert Stahley, nephew Steve Stahley, and niece Sara (Stahley) Owens; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Dave is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara (Kercsmar) Stahley. Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.). Mass of Christian burial will take place Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment follows in St. Stephen Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice or ALS



