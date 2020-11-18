KERBY, Caroline F.



Caroline F. Kerby, 77, passed away on October 26 at Hospice of Southwest Ohio. She was born on August 19, 1943 in



Hamilton, OH to the late Walter and Virginia Theiss. Carol graduated Garfield High School in 1962. She married Robert Kerby on June 22, 1962, in Hamilton. Carol enjoyed a long



career as a teacher's aide and later an orthopedic teacher's aide for the Hamilton City School District. At Hamilton High School, she led countless bake sales and became known as the "Brownie Lady," to raise money to give many of her students a wonderful trip to Walt Disney World. She is survived by her sons Robert, his wife Amy, Darrin, his wife Heather, five grandchildren Erich, Jessica, Duncan, Caroline and Shane.



Caroline was preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

