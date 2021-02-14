KENNEDY, Lauren P.



Age 65 of Hamilton, OH, passed away on February 8, 2021, at Bethesda North



Hospital. She was born in



Honolulu, HI, on May 22, 1955. Memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM until time of memorial service at 6:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the World Wildlife Foundation or the



Community Health Alliance, Hamilton, OH.

