KENNEDY, Lauren P.
Age 65 of Hamilton, OH, passed away on February 8, 2021, at Bethesda North
Hospital. She was born in
Honolulu, HI, on May 22, 1955. Memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM until time of memorial service at 6:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the World Wildlife Foundation or the
Community Health Alliance, Hamilton, OH.
