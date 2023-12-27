Kennedy (Doyle), Judith A.



Kennedy, Judith A., 75, of Springfield, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 in her home surrounded by family. Judy was born August 27, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Norma (Jackson) Doyle. She loved to hand quilt blankets and collect movie star's autographs. She also loved listening to Elvis and The Beatles, along with many others. But most of all, she loved raising her 3 children while building a new business with her husband and running it successfully for over 50 years, Kennedy's Towing and Repair Service, which now her only son owns and operates as Kennedy's Towing, to proudly keep the family business and name alive and strong. She also loved making quilts with her oldest daughter, Lisa. Survivors include three children, Lisa (Paul) Campbell, Harland E. (Rebecca) Kennedy and Jennifer McCormick; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one brother, Johnny (Gretchen) Doyle; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan in 2022; and three brothers, Gene, Joseph and Ricky. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 29 at 12:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 1 ½ hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Momma, you have now become one of the most precious angels in heaven that we have always talked about. There is truth that there are angels among us.



