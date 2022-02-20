KENDINGER, Conrad Ross



age 81, died January 28, 2022. He was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army then worked for IBM and then Hewlett Packard retiring to Costa Rica for the next 22 years.



Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jane Dodson, and niece, Erica McWain and partner of 45 years, Ken Reeder.



Survivors include sister, Marie Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Sue Kendinger of Savannah, Georgia; nephews, Eric and Randy Dodson, Shawn Kendinger; nieces, Marti Phalen and Lisa McWain and many good friends.



Conrad will be remembered for his artistic talent and enjoying playing the piano. He will be greatly missed by the McWain family, Frank Rice (Tillie), Alan Thomas and other family and friends.

