KEMPER, David M.

39, of Kettering, OH, was released from this world's suffering on July 3, 2021. He was born Oct. 9, 1981, to the late Robert J. Kemper.

David Kemper is survived by his son, Solomon, and his daughter, Harper, as well as a brother, grandmother and other

extended family who will miss him greatly. A graveside

memorial will be held at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio, on Monday, July 19th at 3 pm with a reception to follow at 5 pm at the American Legion located at 5700 Kentshire Drive.

