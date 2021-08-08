KEMP, Carroll M.



Age 93 of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife Rose Marie Kemp, parents Oscar Kemp and Rose Mae Avery, sister Lena Atchison, and son-in-law Darrell Stevens. Carroll is survived by his wife Barbara Wiegert, daughters Caren M. Stevens,



Constance M. (Jeffrey) Sawdey and Christine M. (Todd) Pahner, Barbara's children Earl T. Wiegert, Vicki L. (Alex) Litster, and Eric C. (Susan) Wiegert, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Kemp, and brother Charles Avery. Carroll served in the United States Army during Korea and Vietnam and retired as an Air Defense Artillery Computer Specialist. He later also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Mount Hiram Lodge #595 F&AM in Copperas Cove, TX, Antioch Temple Valley of Dayton Shrine, Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem #62, Supreme Council Order of Amaranth, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Life Member VFW Post 2800 Dayton, and National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 182. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9350 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229.



