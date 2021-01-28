KEMNA, Margaret



"Nancy"



90, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021, at St.



Leonard. She was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Margaret (Reilly) Hinkle and Paul Christian Hinkle, who



preceded her in death. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Wheeling, West Virginia, and in April 1951, she married William (Bill) Kemna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her brother Donn Hinkle. Nancy retired from Miami Valley



Hospital; she has donated her body to Wright State University. Nancy's greatest joy was her large family, spanning four



generations including seven children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson who all survive to cherish Nancy's memory and carry on the family legacy. Her children are: Barb (Jim) Saluke, Paul (Sally) Kemna, Kathy (Brian Potter) Kemna, Patricia (Scott) Teaford, Matt (Jill) Kemna, Janet (Chuck) Walk, and Joyce (Keith)



Cunningham. Her grandchildren include: Carrie (Brad) Schulze, Jenny (Greg) Ruhenkamp, Patrick (Crystal) Seiter,



Jasmine (Julie) Boster, Dylan (Kim) Kemna, John, Raechel and Jordan Stonecypher, Heather (Billy) Craves, Phillip (Carrie



Collins) Parker, Lindsey (Ian) Mathews, Alex (Stephanie) Kemna, Jake (Renee) Walk, Jessie (Gary) Leonard, Megan and Katie Cunningham. The great-grandchildren are Jack, Maddie and Olivia Moorman, Grace, Hank and Will Ruhenkamp,



Conner, Andrew, Adam and Kate, Jaden and Devin Boster, Camryn Baker, Kailyn and Madison Randolph, Kaylee and Chase Craves, Kylee Kieme, Allie and Lilly Parker, Felix and Maggie Mathews, Niko Kemna, Jillian and Charlie Walk, AJ Leonard, Hannah Pence, Spencer Trusdale and great-great-grandson Jaxson Taylor. Nancy is survived by in-laws Jeannie and Bob Tappy, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial Mass to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2001 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:00 – 12:00 noon and Mass will begin at 12:00. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Mass will be live-streamed at ascensionkettering.org and a celebration of



Nancy's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420, Ascension Church Community and St. Leonard Living Community, 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45458 for their care and support of Nancy and her family. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Nancy's memory to any of those



organizations, or just follow Nancy's lead and buy some scratch-off lottery tickets in hopes of making a bigger



donation.

