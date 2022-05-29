journal-news logo
X

KELVER, SHIRLEY

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KELVER, Shirley Marie

Age 71 of Clayton formerly of Moraine passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Shirley was born in Dayton, OH, on July 21, 1950, to the late Dail and Ofa (Stidham) Jordan. Shirley was a retired Customer Service Rep. with P.N.C. Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Steven Kelver (Feb. 5, 2009). Shirley is survived by her daughter Cassandra and husband Ed Davy of Clayton, 4 grandchildren: Jordan,

Jasmine, Savannah and Chloe. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Dayton First Church 7031 North Main St. Dayton, OH 45415 with Pastor John Stone

officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service Thursday (11 a.m.-1 p.m.). Final resting place will be at the Dayton

National Cemetery with her husband Steven. In lieu of

flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dayton First Church. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
SANDERS, Phyllis
3
McCLELLAN, Marvin
4
BELL, Edward
5
ALEXANDER, ROSEMARY
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top