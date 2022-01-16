Hamburger icon
KELSO, Richard

KELSO, Richard Ormond

Age 90, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, January 12th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday,

January 20th, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Friday, January 21st, 2022, at 10:00 am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, with burial and

military honors to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

In memory of Richard, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and Hospice of Dayton (Ohio). You are

welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Richard at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


