Kelsey, Joel Michael



Joel Michael Kelsey, age 74, passed over on Monday, August 5, 2024. Joel was born on June 20, 1950 in Kenton, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn Alexander Kelsey. Joel and Lynn celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary on June 30th. Joel loved his wife, 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren and extended family very much. Colleen Kelsey married to son-in-law Jeremy Long, grandchildren Emerson, Lila and Zoe Long of Oakwood, Ohio. Julie Jones, son-in-law Dr. Matt Jones, grandchildren Everett and Aleksandra Jones of Bellbrook. Daughter Jennifer Moreno, son-in-law Hiram, grandchildren Gian, Giovanna and Leonel Moreno of Osceola, Indiana. A granddaughter Desirae, husband Dakota Timmons, and great granddaughters Dreya and Drue of Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. Joel is survived by a sister in Columbus, Ohio, Cheryl and Bill Smith along with a niece Kathleen Livesay and nephew Jason Gunther and their families. Joel graduated from Ridgemont High School in 1968 and Ashland University in 1972. Before retirement in 2014 he was a Manufactures Representative with Alexander Industrial Sales for forty years. Joel was an active volunteer giving back to his community. For thirty years Joel was a member of the Kettering Fraternal Order of Police Associates Lodge 58. Likewise, He was a senior member of the Dayton Agonis Club and honored to be president in 2005. Joel was a Spring Run Farms Fly Fishing Club member for 24 years. In addition, Joel enjoyed his friendships through fantasy golf and football leagues. Through the years he was fortunate to make over 50 fishing trips to Piper's Camps on beautiful Lake Nipissing, Ontario, Canada. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. The family will receive guests from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in David's Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, 8010 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45415 or Charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



