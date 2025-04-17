Kelly-Mott, Eileen Yvonne



a member of the Kettering community, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025. She was born on January 21, 1941, in Latham, Ohio, to the loving parents Woody and Eulah Davis. Eileen graduated from Belmont High School and dedicated her life to her family, cherishing the moments they spent together. For over fifteen years, Eileen shared her passion for beauty as a licensed hair stylist. A member of the VFW and the American Legion 598, Her hobbies included tap dancing, nights out with friends, and tending to her beautiful garden, and spending quality time with loved ones. The family will honor Eileen's life with a visitation at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel(2100 E Stroop Rd), on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to Noon, followed by a funeral service at Noon. Eileen will be laid to rest at Mount Zion Cemetery. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



